Another person absconds from Auckland MIQ facility

A close contact of a positive case absconded from an Auckland MIQ facility early on Saturday morning. 

Holiday Inn Auckland Airport.

Holiday Inn Auckland Airport. (Source: Google Maps)

They absconded from the Holiday Inn about 6.50am. 

It comes after a positive case escaped as they arrived at the facility on Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Milne, associate deputy secretary MIQ, said Saturday's absconder was found by police 20 minutes later. 

They were returned to the facility.

Milne said the person has not tested positive for the virus themselves, but other members of their family are Covid-positive.

Their family arrived at the Holiday Inn on Friday.

