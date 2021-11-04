Covid-19 detected in Stratford, Taranaki wastewater - iwi

Covid-19 has been detected in the wastewater system in Stratford, Taranaki.

Wastewater samples being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

Ngāti Ruanui said it was notified last night of a "strong" positive Covid-19 wastewater test result.

The sample was taken on Monday.

"It’s hugely important that we connect the dots between the wastewater result and the source," iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said.

"Today, we will be standing up our mobile unit in Stratford where we will test and have the capacity to vaccinate."

Rae said the concern was the wastewater result meant there was undetected community transmission.

"In such an isolated community, this could indicate wider spread throughout the region if the source made stops in New Plymouth for example."

She said "extremely low" vaccination rates were also a concern.

The iwi's mobile units are open from 9.30am and anyone who is symptomatic or who has been out of the region is encouraged to get a test.

"The longer we take to identify the source, the longer a potential outbreak has, to get out of control.

"We understand that today, ESR testing will conduct a second test in the wastewater system, with the ministry urgently scrambling to see if a recent MIQ returnee travelled to Stratford after being released."