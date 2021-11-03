Police seize over 3kgs of synthetic cannabis, $40k cash in Canterbury

Police have seized over three kilograms of synthetic cannabis and approximately $40,000 in cash after a two-month long investigation into the supply of synthetic cannabis across Canterbury.

Bags of synthetic cannabis seized in Canterbury operation Wednesday (Source: 1 NEWS)

Search warrants were executed at properties in Sockburn, Papanui, Avonhead, Riccarton and Somerfield on Wednesday morning following Operation Ellerslie.

Three people, a 50-year-old woman, and two men aged 28 and 61 will appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with drug related offences including supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group and drugs related offences.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on November 9, and the woman on November 10

“We know synthetic cannabinoids are highly addictive and have the ability to cause significant physical and mental harm, including potential fatal seizures,” detective senior sergeant Joel Syme said.

“Suppliers of synthetic cannabinoids target and sell their products to some of the most vulnerable members of our community and we believe the termination of this operation will disrupt the supply of these drugs across the district."

Police encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through their local health provider or contact the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 8681.

Anyone with information about the sale or supply of drugs is urged to contact Police on 105, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.