Environmentalist's top tips for doing our bit to save the planet

This week COP26 brought together officials from around the world to work out the best way forward in combating global warming.

The message is clear, the time to turn the tide on climate change is now.

But what is there that can be done on the ground? Dairy farmer and environmentalist Stu Muir has a few ideas.

"Don't be overwhelmed. We can all make changes," said Muir.

"It doesn't matter how big or small our changes are, they all make a difference if we act collectively."

Here are some of Stu's tips:

If you're living in the cities, get yourself a rat trap and give one to the neighbour.

If you've got a big lawn or even a small lawn just leave part of it alone, let the biodiversity thrive.

If you're a fisherman don't catch the limit, limit your catch.

If you're in town, plant plants that actually will increase our biodiversity.