Kiwis receiving second Covid-19 vaccine dose trends up

New data reveals an improving trend in people returning for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but there’s still concern some will get left behind.

Over two weeks ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated, “for the most part, we see those who get one vaccine go and get their second. But actually, there tends to be about a five per cent difference between the two”.

But statistics from the Ministry of Health show this number has halved.

Of the people who have received their first jab, 2.5 per cent haven’t got their second vaccine after six weeks.

That’s 93,702 people across the country. The percentage decreases as the weeks continue.

As of October 31 2021, 1.1 per cent (42,526 people) haven’t got their second jab after eight weeks.

Meanwhile, just 0.4 per cent (14,824 people) are yet to get it after 10 weeks.

Otago University Immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu says these statistics are worrying.

“Collectively, this represents a large group of people, and we don't want to leave anyone behind here,” Sika-Paotonu told 1News.

“What that first vaccine dose does that primes the immune response. So, you get some protection, and your antibody levels go up a bit. What the second vaccine dose does is give you stronger protection and it gives you longer lasting protection.”

Some District Health Boards have a better take up of second doses than others.

Lakes DHB in Rotorua is the best. Less than two per cent leaving it more than six weeks.

Meanwhile, Tairāwhiti’s the worst, with more than four per cent.

In Auckland, where most of the Covid-19 cases are, just 2.5 per cent have left it more than six weeks. That’s 8147 people.

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s Clinical Director, Dr Anthony Jordan, says the team has noticed a small number of people delaying.

“I guess for us understanding what they're waiting for is really important because obviously in the midst of an outbreak we want people to get that second dose to reach that high level of protection earlier rather than leaving it any later,” he told 1News.

He said one reason people have been delaying their second vaccine is due to the change in wait times between both doses.

In August, health officials extended the gap from three to six weeks.

But due to the increased risk in the community, the advice switched back to three.

“Come in and get it now, Covid is in the community. We don't want you to wait any longer. We know that you will be protected as early as 21 days getting that second dose,” Dr Anthony Jordan says.

Whakarongorau Aotearoa is part of the Covid-19 Government response and operates numerous Covid-19 helplines.

It’s called 20,000 people in the past two days about the vaccination.

“About 12,000 of those we were contacting about their second dose. Of those about 20 percent managed to rebook on the spot,’ Chief Executive Andrew Slater says.

“We will give you a text message perhaps to rebook you, we will give you a phone call. and then we will try you 4 times to try and rebook you.

“The reasons for not perhaps turning up for their appointment for their second dose is quite similar to those of the first. For example, it’s things like I’ve forgot I had an appointment. Something came up on the day. Or something else was happening in their life on that particular day. It’s really easy for us here. We just work with you to rebook or perhaps find the nearest walk in center and encourage you to come and get it.”

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu says we might know people around us who have missed their second dose.

“Please reach out to them and try and help them to ensure they get vaccinated but also that they are fully protected to Covid-19.

“You can still get that second dose after six week gap, eight week gap or 10 week gap.”

If you need help for your second jab, you can call Whakarongorau Aotearoa on 0800 282926.