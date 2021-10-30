Two contacts of Tonga Covid case travelled to Wellington

Four household contacts of the person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga on Friday have been identified in New Zealand.

Wellington (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The case had returned a negative pre-departure test before leaving Christchurch for Tonga on Wednesday, October 27. They are fully vaccinated.

The household contacts include two people who remain in Christchurch, and two people who travelled from Christchurch to Wellington on Tuesday. All contacts have been told to self-isolate and get tested.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone with symptoms to, "get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already".

In Tonga, Prime Minister Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa said the island should prepare for a potential lockdown next week.

Read More Record daily high 160 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

He announced that Tongans should use this time to get ready in case more people are confirmed to have the virus.

It comes as there are 160 new Covid-19 cases in the New Zealand community on Saturday, made up of 151 in Auckland, one in Northland, seven in Waikato and one in Christchurch