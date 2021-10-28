Man charged with Covid breach over large Tauranga gathering

A man has been charged after he allegedly attended a large gathering at a park in Mt Maunganui earlier this month, breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

The 43-year-old from Tauranga is charged with failing to comply with order (Covid-19) after a gathering of 300-400 people at Coronation Park on October 16.

Police say the majority of those at the gathering were not wearing masks.

The man is set to appear in Tauranga District Court on November 4.

Police are not ruling out further charges over the event with inquiries still ongoing.