Man charged with Covid breach over large Tauranga gathering

Source: 1News

A man has been charged after he allegedly attended a large gathering at a park in Mt Maunganui earlier this month, breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Huge Panorama from the famous Mt. Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand (XXXL)

Mount Maunganui (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The 43-year-old from Tauranga is charged with failing to comply with order (Covid-19) after a gathering of 300-400 people at Coronation Park on October 16.

"Mt. Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand (XXXL)"

Mount Maunganui in Tauranga. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the majority of those at the gathering were not wearing masks.

The man is set to appear in Tauranga District Court on November 4.

Police are not ruling out further charges over the event with inquiries still ongoing. 

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCoronavirus PandemicCrime and Justice