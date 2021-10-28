Otago miner isolating after close contact with Christchurch cases

An Otago miner is isolating as their partner is considered a close contact of one of the Covid-19 cases found in Christchurch.

In a Facebook post, OceanaGold said one of their contractors at its Macraes Mine, north of Dunedin, had told them about the situation on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health had advised the contractor and their partner to isolate and get tested.

“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our workforce and the communities in which we live and work,” OceanaGold said.

“The operation has well-established and comprehensive protocols in place to manage this event and immediately commenced a precautionary deep clean of common areas including crib rooms and meeting rooms.

“The buses used to transport staff to site are also being deep cleaned.”

They said they would monitor other staff for any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed earlier on Thursday that the Christchurch cases were a woman in her 50s and her partner, a man in his 40s.

Both live in the same household, are unvaccinated, and started feeling unwell last week.

Nine close contacts of the pair have been identified so far.

The woman had travelled to Auckland with an exemption to provide childcare.

A number of locations of interest have been identified in Christchurch.