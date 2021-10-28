Christchurch supermarkets among 9 locations of interest

Supermarkets and a fast food outlet are among nine new locations of interest confirmed in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

New World Bishopdale is on the locations of interest added in Christchurch. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes after two cases of Covid-19 were found in the city - a man and woman who live in Bishopdale. Both were unvaccinated.

The new Christchurch locations of interest include New World Bishopdale, Burger King Curletts Road in Sockburn, the SuperValue supermarket in Bryndwr, and Caltex Blenheim Road in Riccarton.

Full details of times and locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website .

The woman travelled to Auckland earlier this month to provide childcare, and she has been symptomatic in Christchurch since at least October 18.

Nine close contacts of the cases have been identified so far.