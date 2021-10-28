Landlord's neglect contributed to Christchurch child's heart disease

A Christchurch landlord's failure to maintain standards at a rental property lived in by a "vulnerable" family contributed "significantly" to a child developing rheumatic heart disease.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Following a Tenancy Tribunal hearing Anne and Roger Stocker, who now live in Australia, were fined nearly $39,000 following action taken by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's tenancy compliance and investigations team.

They failed to maintain the property in respect of health and safety matters, failed to complete general maintenance, failed to appoint an agent while not residing in New Zealand, not lodging bonds, and not complying with smoke alarm requirements and insulation statement requirements.

The rental property housed a Pasifika family which MBIE said was vulnerable.

The conditions are believed to have significantly contributed to a child developing rheumatic heart disease, and saw some of the family's possessions destroyed due to mould and dampness.

“There is no justification for the poor behaviour of the landlords, which amounted to serious exploitation," tenancy compliance and investigations national manager Steve Watson said.

"The landlords were aware of the condition of the property yet failed to take any steps to prevent harm to the occupants and showed no concern for the serious health implications on the young child living in the house.

“The most concerning thing about this case is the length of time the tenants had to live in a substandard property which severely impacted their health and that of their young child, as well as their daily lives.”

MBIE says an investigation by the Christchurch City Council found the house was so badly affected by mould, it was at level nine for inhability, with 10 being the worst.