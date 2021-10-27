Death of Australian student on Waikato road a 'tragic accident' - police

Police have deemed the death of Australian student Joseph 'Joe' Jenkins, 20, to be a "tragic accident".

NZ Police. (Source: istock.com)

Jenkins died after being hit by a vehicle on Owairaka Valley Rd in Te Awamutu in August.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said after a "thorough investigation" into the crash, Jenkins' death was a "tragic accident".

"As such, police are no longer seeking information from the public in relation to the crash and no charges have been laid."

Jenkins' death will now be referred to the coroner.

Patterson said Jenkins' family had been told of police's decision.

"Staff have been supporting Joe’s family in Australia and New Zealand who are thankful and now have closure."