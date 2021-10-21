5.9 magnitude quake shakes central North Island

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the central North Island on Friday morning.

A stock photo of a recording of an earthquake's seismic waves

GeoNet said the quake struck 30 kilometres southwest of Taumarunui at a depth of 210km, resulting in "light shaking" in the region.

The quake struck at 10:58am.

Over 23,000 Kiwis reported feeling the quake within 15 minutes of its arrival with the furtherest detection felt all the way up in Whangarei.

The quake was also felt in Wellington by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Government's announcement of their new Covid-19 traffic light framework.

Jacinda Ardern keeping her cool as an earthquake rattled the North Island around 10 minutes ago. @1NewsNZ pic.twitter.com/TSfiplDtMb — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) October 21, 2021

Ardern was being asked a question when the quake hit and despite recognising the situation, calmly turned her attention back to the journalist and asked them to repeat the question after a "slight distraction".

More to come.