2 more charged over mass gatherings in Auckland Domain

Two more people have been charged over mass gatherings held in the Auckland Domain this month.

A police officer surveys the crowd at the anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on Saturday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Around 2000 people gathered at the park on Saturday, while around 1000 attended another earlier "freedom rally" on October 2.

Police said on Thursday two more people had been charged — a 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.

Both have been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court on November 11.

Superintendent Shanan Gray, the relieving Auckland City District Commander, said both would be appearing on charges relating to organising and attending the mass gatherings, which were in breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"Police inquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken in this matter."

The new charges come after Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was charged with breaching his bail conditions by attending the Saturday gathering.

He had earlier been charged with organising and attending the October 2 rally.

Tamaki is defending all of the charges and has pleaded not guilty in recent court appearances.