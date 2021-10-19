Four people charged over mass gatherings in North Island

Police have laid charges against four people in relation to organising and attending mass gatherings held across the North Island on Saturday.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. (Source: 1 NEWS)

In Auckland, a 63-year-old man was charged with Failing to Comply with an Order [Covid-19] under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order in relation to an event at the Auckland Domain held in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.

Police said the man has been taken into custody and is due to appear in court Wednesday via audio visual link where he is also appearing before the court for breach bail conditions.

"The event on Saturday was in breach of the Alert level 3 restrictions in place for Auckland and our investigation into this gathering remains ongoing. Police cannot rule out further enforcement action at this stage," a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, two Waikato men have been summoned to appear in the Hamilton District Court in relation to a mass gathering at Claudelands Park in Hamilton which was also held on Saturday.

Police said a 46-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply and is due to appear on 17 November while a 56-year-old man has been charged with organising a mass gathering and failing to comply. The second man is due to appear on 16 November.

In Northland, a 47-year-old man has been summoned to appear in the Whangārei District Court on 25 October in relation to organising a mass gathering at Mander Park which occurred while the region was still in Level 3.