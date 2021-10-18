Waikato records 3 new Covid-19 cases, 2 unlinked

Health officials are rushing to contain the Covid-19 outbreak from spreading through Waikato after three new cases were reported in the region.

Cars wraps around the streets waiting for a Covid-19 test at the Claudelands Event Centre testing pop-up in Hamilton. (Source: 1 NEWS)

While the Ministry of Health says one is linked to a known case, the other two are yet to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

It's a growing concern for the region ahead of this afternoon's alert level decision, as unlinked cases in Waikato grow to six.

Two unlinked cases announced last week as well as two from Sunday's update are yet to be linked to the Delta variant outbreak.

A Covid-19 test (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

There is now a total of 45 cases in Waikato, three of which have now recovered.

Pop-up testing stations have been set up throughout Hamilton, as well as one in Whatawhata and Kihikihi.

The Ministry of Health announced a total of 60 new community cases, 57 in Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern is set to announce Cabinet's decision surrounding changes in alert levels for Auckland, Waikato and Northland at 4 pm.