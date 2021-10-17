Waikato records four new Covid cases, two unlinked

Four of the 51 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday are in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A man is tested for Covid-19 at an Auckland testing centre. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Two of these Waikato cases are unlinked. The remaining 47 cases are in Auckland.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday, of those in the Waikato, two cases (one in Hamilton and one in Raglan) were known contacts of existing cases, including one individual who was already in managed isolation.

“Investigations are underway to determine how the other two cases are connected to the current outbreak. One lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi. It is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however this has not yet been confirmed,” the statement said.

“Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out regionwide testing and we are encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested – particularly for residents of Raglan, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi."

Testing will be available on Monday in Kihikihi. The location of testing sites available on Sunday in Waikato are below, and are also available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website .

The ministry said Super Saturday was a “big success” in the Waikato with 10,088 people getting out to be vaccinated. Of those people, 3,887 received their first dose and 6,201 their second dose. There were 6,080 swabs taken for testing around the region.

Other testing sites in the Waikato region:

Pop-up testing site Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Sunday 11-5pm

Pop-up testing site Hamilton

Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

7 days - 10am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre, Gate 3 Brooklyn Rd

Thursday 14 - Sunday 17 October 10am - 6pm

Pop-up testing site Raglan

Raglan Area School, Norrie Ave, Raglan

Thursday 14 - Sunday 17 October - 10am - 1pm



