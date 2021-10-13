2 new Covid cases in Waikato yet to be linked to outbreak

Two new Covid-19 cases in the Waikato have not been linked to the current outbreak yet, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

He said the two cases were in the same household in Hamilton and had been moved to the local quarantine facility.

According to initial interviews, the pair had not been linked to the outbreak yet, Bloomfield said.

He said there would be some locations of interest .

The two cases in the Waikato were among 55 new community cases announced on Wednesday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said this had informed part of the decision to keep large parts of the Waikato at Level 3 for five more days, until at least 11.59pm on Monday October 18.