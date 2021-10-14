Auckland women appear in court after breaking Level 3 rules to travel to Blenheim

The two Auckland women charged with breaking Alert Level 3 rules and traveling to Blenheim have appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

Dongyun Yang appears in court via video link. (Source: 1 NEWS)

They are 48-year-old Dongyun Yang, a laundry worker from East Tamaki, Auckland; and 39-year-old Yongxiu Su from Henderson, Auckland.

The pair are alleged to have intentionally failed to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by traveling without correct documentation.

Court documents show they left Auckland on Saturday, October 9. 1News understands they travelled by car.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says they returned negative Covid-19 tests and it's still being established how they got through the border.

The pair face a maximum sentence of six months in prison or a fine of $4000.

The women appeared via video link and were not physically present in court. They were granted bail on the condition they return to Auckland by 5pm tomorrow and then don't leave the Level 3 boundary.