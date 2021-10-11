Auckland Bunnings, Whangārei motel new locations of interest

There are 14 new locations of interest to report as of Monday afternoon, including an Auckland Bunnings store and a Whangārei motel.

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Six new locations were added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest at 12pm, including Kingswood Manor Motel in Whangārei, Northland; Bunnings Glenfield in Wairau Valley, Auckland; Kumeū Laundromat in Kumeū, Auckland; BNT Automotive in Grafton, Auckland; Opaheke Supermarket in Papakura, Auckland; and Thornlow Road Laundromat, in Auckland.



Four new entries were made at 10am, including Countdown in Mt Roskill, Auckland; Countdown Northcote; 3 Kings Plaza Pharmacy in Three Kings, Auckland; and a new date for Opaheke Supermarket in Papakura, Auckland.



The full list of locations of interest and times, which continues to be updated, can be found at the Ministry of Health website.



Five locations were added at 8am, including Mobil in Wiri, Auckland; Countdown in Te Atatu South, Auckland; BP in Raglan; New World in Mt Roskill, Auckland; and Countdown Auckland Metro.



Several of Monday's entries had multiple dates of interest, including: Kingswood Manor Motel with two, BNT Automotive with three, Opaheke Supermarket with two, Countdown Northcote with two and BP Raglan with two.