Netball
'I am extremely devastated' - Silver Ferns star Maria Folau apologises for 'insensitive' self-harm comments

September 19, 2018
Silver ferns Maria Folau (C looks to shoot during the Netball Quad Series Silver Ferns vs South Africa at the ASB Baypark arena in Tauranga on Tuesday the 18th September 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau in action against South Africa during a Quad Series match in Tauranga. (Source: Photosport)

Silver Ferns star shooter Maria Folau has apologised for making a comment about self-harm, following her side's Quad Series loss against England on Saturday.

Folau was asked about her side's performance in the shooting circle when they were outclassed by England 52-39, with the veteran shooter making the self-harm comment on television.

"I'm not slitting my wrists in the room or anything and neither are the other shooters as well, we've just got to get on with it," said Folau.

The 31-year-old was criticised for her comments by the public.

She told the Herald she was sorry for the "insensitive comment" and said she didn't mean to offend anyone.

"I wish to apologise for my insensitive comment on Newshub last night, I in no way meant to upset and offend people," said Folau.

"I am extremely devastated, and I understand the serious issue that New Zealand has with suicide rates."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7) Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

