Rugby
Israel Folau shares anti-gay video on social media after last month condemning gays to 'HELL'

May 8, 2018
Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Israel Folau. (Source: Photosport)

Wallabies star Israel Folau doesn't appear to be backing down from his recent brush with controversy, sharing another anti-gay post on social media.

Folau, 29, controversially declared last month on social media that gay people would go to "hell", prompting outrage in both Australia and New Zealand.

Most read story: Dear Israel Folau, I’ve already been to hell

In a post on Twitter today, Folau shared an 11 minute sermon from American evangelist David Wilkerson, including calls for repentance over same-sex marriage.

Watch: Emotional Matty McLean stands up for LGBT community after Israel Folau's 'bigoted, hateful, homophobic' comments about gay people

At one point in the video Wilkerson says: Years ago I was invited to speak to a gathering at Yale University ... a group of demonstrations had come with signs. They had read something I had preached from Romans about homosexuality … I said 'Lord what do I preach?’ The Lord said preach your message on hell. Hell – what’s it like an who's going there."

In his tweet with the video Folau wrote: "With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it".

"Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38) please don't harden your heart."

Australian Rugby officials are yet to comment on Folau's latest post.

