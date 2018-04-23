US teacher who groomed students with sordid naked pics into carpark sex avoids jail

A former high school substitute teacher has avoided jail in the US after having car park sex romps with two of her teenage students.

Madeline Marx, 24, could have been imprisoned for up to six-years after grooming the students for sex with sordid naked pictures of herself.

Instead Marx was sentenced to five years of community control sanctions and must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender after admitting performing oral sex acts on a 17-year-old student and intercourse with a 16-year-old boy from her Ohio school, The Sun reports.

Court documents outline how the 24-year-old admitted to having sex with multiple students, actions which brought a tearful apology from her in court.

The former teacher was only caught after nude photos she had sent to students over social media were shared around the Oakwood and Kettering high schools where she taught.

She was then arrested while teaching a class at Kettering Fairmont High School in November 2017 after her misconduct came to the attention of the school principal.

Marx pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery involving students in March and will be attending sexual offender counselling as part of her sentence.