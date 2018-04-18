Hamilton teen fails restricted driver licence test ...after fuel light comes on

A Hamilton teenager failed his restricted driver licence test because the fuel light came on, with VTNZ later apologising to the 17-year-old.

Michael O’Brien did his test at the Frankton VTNZ on Monday but was stopped by the officer 20 minutes through, Stuff reported.

Paperwork listed the reason of failure at the end of the test as "vehicle fault" because of insufficient fuel.

Before any practical driving test, the test officer must make a series of pre-drive checks on the car, including checking that the car has a current warrant of fitness, working indicators, break lights and horn as well as sufficient fuel to complete the test.

VTNZ encourage drivers sitting their license to have enough fuel “to get to your testing location, complete the test and then get you back home".

After the O’Briens found that the 2004 Honda Odyssey could travel approximately 100km after the fuel light came on, Michael’s dad, Jesse, decided to make a formal complaint to VTNZ.

The formal complaint resulted in VTNZ giving a full refund as well a free second test for Michael.

"The overarching concern for me is how many other people are going in and not thinking, 'hang on, that's not right'," Jesse O’Brien told Stuff.

According to the NZTA, 45 per cent of drivers who sat a restricted test were failed.