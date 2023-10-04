Rugby
Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

15 mins ago
Josua Tuisova scores a try as popular in Suva as it was in Scotland.

Josua Tuisova scores a try as popular in Suva as it was in Scotland. (Source: Getty)

Fiji centre Josua Tuisova has made the difficult decision to stay on at the Rugby World Cup despite the death of his seven-year-old son Tito.

Tito died after battling a long illness, with Tuisova told the devastating news just hours before he took to the pitch against Georgia at the weekend.

He was laid to rest in Ba yesterday.

Tuisova’s father Isikeli Ratulev told Fiji Village his son said he would be unable to return for the funeral and would stay on for the upcoming match against Portugal.

Fiji need just one point from the match to reach the quarterfinals.

Tuisova scored a crucial try in Fiji's dramatic win over the Wallabies.

