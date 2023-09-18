Rugby
1News

Fiji get just deserts as road to World Cup quarter-final opens up

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
40 mins ago
Fiji celebrate their World Cup victory over the Wallabies in Saint Etienne.

Fiji celebrate their World Cup victory over the Wallabies in Saint Etienne. (Source: Photosport)

“I'm emotionally drained,” Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said after his side beat Australia 22-15 in this morning’s World Cup pool match for their first victory over the Wallabies in 69 years, adding: “I couldn't be prouder”.

He might be if the side he has coached since February make the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament, which has suddenly become a big possibility.

If Fiji win their last two pool matches against Georgia and Portugal with bonus points, they are guaranteed to make the first knock-out round, with England or Samoa their likely opponents.

Australia’s pool match against Wales, who narrowly beat Fiji in the opening round, in Lyon next Monday suddenly becomes crucial for the hopes of the Wallabies, but Eddie Jones’ side may miss out even if they are victorious.

That’s because the first “tie-breaker” in the event of two nations finishing with an equal points tally at the end of group stage is the head-to-head result of the pool match. Should the Wallabies finish equal with Fiji, then the Pacific Islanders go through for their first quarter-final appearance since 2007.

Fiji lost their opener against Wales in controversial fashion 32-26.

Not many of those who have watched Fiji’s recent progression will see this morning’s victory as a surprise. They beat England at Twickenham in a World Cup warm-up and have also pushed France close recently. They came to the tournament ranked higher than pool rivals Australia and Wales.

They are a side who have harnessed all their outstanding abilities of running and offloading alongside a powerful set piece and disciplined attack. They conceded only seven penalties to the Wallabies’ mammoth 18 – with 11 coming at the breakdown – another reminder for the All Blacks that the most disciplined teams will be the most successful at this tournament.

“I told the boys, today is our final,” outstanding centre and captain Waisea Nayacalevu said. “Today will determine whether we want to go up to the quarters, so the mindset was do or die, do our best, fight to the end and the result will take care of itself.”

The result will lead to more scrutiny on Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, winless in four Tests before the World Cup and who tasted success for the first time in his team’s World Cup opener against Georgia.

Jones, the former England head coach, vented in a bizarre rant at several Australian journalists before the team’s departure for France and the knives will be sharpening back home.

Former Wallabies wing David Campese, a frequent critic, has wasted little time writing in a column for Planet Rugby: “Whilst I’m delighted for Fiji, I am devastated that Australia are so – well un-Australian. We’re a nation that thrives on running rugby, on intuitive attack and to watch the side I once represented getting caught up in a kicking duel in the last three minutes pretty much sums up the ambition and decision making in our rugby right now.”

Nuno Sousa Guedes of Portugal and Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales collide.

Nuno Sousa Guedes of Portugal and Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales collide. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Raiwalui, born in Auckland but educated in Australia and a former Fiji captain, joked before this match that there would be 30 Fijians on the field in Saint Etienne and it was perhaps significant that Australia’s sole try-scorer Mark Nawaqanitawase has Fijian heritage.

The result may not have been a shock but it’s the first one at this tournament in which an established tier one nation has been upset by a side from outside the establishment. Fiji are involved in the Pacific Nations Cup but remain excluded from the Rugby Championship, although the Fiji Drua’s inclusion in Super Rugby has strengthened their national team considerably.

Portugal pushed Wales all the way in losing only 28-8 in Nice (the Welsh scored a converted try in the final minute), and Uruguay, incredibly, were trailing only 13-12 after 54 minutes against France before losing 27-12.

The less developed rugby nations are making their mark in France and it will likely lead to more calls to extend the World Cup from 20 nations to 24. A “plate” knockout format for those teams who don’t make the Cup quarter-finals could also add value.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said after watching the performances of Uruguay and Portugal: “It’s important that we continue to develop these tier-two nations and maybe we are able to increase the number of teams in the World Cup to 24.”

He added with admirable honesty: “You don’t want top-tier nations dominating, you want upsets, as long as I’m not part of it.”

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

England's misfiring attack finally finds rhythm in scoring bonus point victory in Nice.

9:32am

Fiji beat Wallabies in Rugby World Cup stunner

Fiji beat Wallabies in Rugby World Cup stunner

It's Fiji's first win over Australian since 1954.

5:54am

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

Sun, Sep 17

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

Sun, Sep 17

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

Sun, Sep 17

Ian Foster expresses frustration at de Groot's red card

Ian Foster expresses frustration at de Groot's red card

Sat, Sep 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Tauranga

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Tauranga

40 mins ago

Fiji get just deserts as road to World Cup quarter-final opens up

Fiji get just deserts as road to World Cup quarter-final opens up

54 mins ago

BREAKING

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

2:30

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

12:18pm

Election live: Greens say Labour's solar plans fall short - 'Things can be better'

6:14

Election live: Greens say Labour's solar plans fall short - 'Things can be better'

12:14pm

World Cup: Fiji's 'do or die' approach brings Wallabies reward

World Cup: Fiji's 'do or die' approach brings Wallabies reward

12:11pm

Luxon faces suggestions of hypocrisy over candidate Ryan Hamilton

Luxon faces suggestions of hypocrisy over candidate Ryan Hamilton

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

The actress drew ire after initially deciding to return her talk show to air amid ongoing Hollywood strikes.

10:52am

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

2:11pm

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Sun, Sep 17

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Sat, Sep 16