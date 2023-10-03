New Zealand
Jodi Barnett, wife of media personality Simon Barnett, dies

6:45am
Jodi and Simon Barnett

Jodi and Simon Barnett (Source: Supplied)

Jodi Barnett, wife of TV and radio personality Simon Barnett, has died at her family home in Christchurch.

It comes after she battled brain cancer for five-and-a-half years.

A statement announcing her death said she died "peacefully" and "surrounded by family" yesterday.

Simon and their four daughters had been caring for Jodi at home.

"We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful wife and mother, Jodi, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning," the family said in a statement. "We are completely broken but trust she is now walking and talking freely with our heavenly Dad.

"Words cannot adequately convey how deeply loved she was by us, and all who knew her."

The pair had been married for more than 30 years.

Simon went on leave from More FM in 2018 after Jodi was discovered to have lesions on the brain.

He currently works for NZME.

21 mins ago

Rotation vs form: All Blacks face selection headaches for Uruguay

Rotation vs form: All Blacks face selection headaches for Uruguay

33 mins ago

BREAKING

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

51 mins ago

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

7:14am

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

6:54am

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

