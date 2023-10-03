Jodi Barnett, wife of media personality Simon Barnett, dies

Jodi Barnett, wife of TV and radio personality Simon Barnett, has died at her family home in Christchurch.

It comes after she battled brain cancer for five-and-a-half years.

A statement announcing her death said she died "peacefully" and "surrounded by family" yesterday.

Simon and their four daughters had been caring for Jodi at home.

"We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful wife and mother, Jodi, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning," the family said in a statement. "We are completely broken but trust she is now walking and talking freely with our heavenly Dad.

"Words cannot adequately convey how deeply loved she was by us, and all who knew her."

The pair had been married for more than 30 years.

Simon went on leave from More FM in 2018 after Jodi was discovered to have lesions on the brain.

He currently works for NZME.