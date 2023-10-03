Health
1News

ACT announces policy aimed at improving access to medicine

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
36 mins ago
David Seymour in September 2023.

David Seymour in September 2023. (Source: Q and A)

ACT has announced a policy that would include requiring Medsafe to approve, within one week, any drug or medical device that has been approved by two comparable overseas regulatory bodies.

It's part of the party's policy to require the Ministry of Health to publish a Medicines Strategy every two years.

The strategy would also provide analysis of developments in medicines across the world, ensure regular performance reporting and international benchmarking of Pharmac, and regularly review pharmacist-only and prescription-only classifications and requirements.

The latter was aimed at ensuring the benefits outweighed the costs of limiting New Zealanders' access to medications used to treat common ailments.

ACT leader David Seymour said access to medicines was a "crucial part" of many New Zealanders' lives.

"Instead of relying on the luck of the draw or politically motivated funding announcements, ACT will create a dedicated strategy for ensuring access to medicines.

"It is simply not possible to truly reform the healthcare system without considering the role medicines play in the lives of New Zealanders. Access to pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely."

He said compared to other OECD countries, New Zealand was "consistently one of the worst performers" when it came to accessing new medicines.

"Between 2012-2021, New Zealand was at the bottom of the OECD pack in launching new medicines. Of 460 new medicines, 16% were launched in New Zealand, compared with 34% for Australia and an OECD average of 41%.

"This is why people have to travel overseas for medicine, it’s why Kiwis have to give up their life savings to access a medicine that other countries already provide."

ACT would have to negotiate for the policy in coalition agreements with National should the two parties be in a position to do so after the election.

Seymour said the Medicines Strategy would involve research into domestic and international developments in health needs and the availability of treatments. It would also entail specific obligations for Pharmac and Medsafe, and evaluate outcomes based on those obligations.

"It will ensure that the regulatory system and funding system for pharmaceuticals is sustainable and not unreasonably holding back access. It will lead to more Kiwis being able to access the medicines they need to live a fulfilling life.

"Performance benchmarking of Pharmac would provide information that can ensure the health system is working to maximise productivity and treat as many Kiwis as possible.

"For example, measuring long term benefits from pharmaceutical funding decisions can inform decision making that frees up hospital beds faster, or enables people to live independently, reduces carer burden and return to work or study sooner."

He said providing access to medicines that had already been approved by any two reputable foreign regulatory bodies — such as Australia, United States or the United Kingdom — would "significantly improve" access to medicines that have already been subject to rigorous testing and analysis through other regulatory regimes.

New ZealandPoliticsHealthYour Vote 2023Act PartyDavid Seymour

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

12 mins ago

1:51

Full video: Luxon makes policy announcement, speaks to media

Full video: Luxon makes policy announcement, speaks to media

The National Party leader is campaigning in Christchurch.

11:06am

Experts call out Winston Peters over climate change claims

Experts call out Winston Peters over climate change claims

11:05am

Nats pledge longer post-natal stays, more mental health training

Nats pledge longer post-natal stays, more mental health training

11:04am

$5.4 million boost to Canterbury space industry

$5.4 million boost to Canterbury space industry

10:45am

Leaders' debate spat: Hipkins says event key for South Island

Leaders' debate spat: Hipkins says event key for South Island

8:42am

7:13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

1:51

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

14 mins ago

Watch: Campervan blows over on Canterbury highway

0:31

Watch: Campervan blows over on Canterbury highway

26 mins ago

Analysis: How good were the All Blacks against Italy, really?

Analysis: How good were the All Blacks against Italy, really?

36 mins ago

ACT announces policy aimed at improving access to medicine

ACT announces policy aimed at improving access to medicine

54 mins ago

Whitelock reflects on 149th cap and sharing moment with Smith

4:53

Whitelock reflects on 149th cap and sharing moment with Smith

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Mon, Oct 2