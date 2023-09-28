ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

David Seymour says ACT will push to end the "war" on "scapegoated" landlords and roll back several tenancy law changes made by the Labour Government.

He announced his party's landlords and tenants policy this morning, which included "protecting the community from unruly tenants in" Kāinga Ora housing.

Yesterday's 1News Verian poll showed National will almost certainly need ACT if it wants to form a government after the election.

Seymour said: "Landlords have been scapegoated and blamed by Labour for the housing crisis when the real cause is a lack of housing supply.

"Labour's policies of removing mortgage interest deductibility, bright-line test extensions, and Residential Tenancies Act, and other, changes have piled cost and bureaucracy on landlords.

"Policies introduced to 'protect' tenants have ended up hurting them with higher rents. Real solutions for renters don't involve pitting tenants against landlords but making it easier to build houses to bring rents down and give tenants more choice."

He added: "ACT will end Labour's war on landlords, including by immediately reinstating mortgage interest deductibility from April 2024.

"We will also protect the community from unruly tenants in state housing by making it easier to evict them, putting them at the bottom of the housing waitlist, and giving more deserving families a home."

ACT suggested it wanted to push an array of policy changes, which restored powers to landlords. The party said it included:

Making it easier to evict unruly tenants: "ACT would amend s55A of the Residential Tenancies Act so, rather than having to issue tenants with three written notices within 90 days, landlords would only have to issue two written notices within a year."

Reverse Labour's changes to notice periods for landlords and tenants: "ACT will return tenants' notice period to 21 days and landlords' to 42 days if they want to sell or move in."

"Enable landlords to charge a pet bond to increase the number of rentals allowing pets."

More power to dispose of abandoned goods: "ACT would enable landlords to dispose of any abandoned goods left at a property after two weeks, and a genuine attempt has been made to get in touch with the tenant."

"Reinstating interest deductibility for residential landlords with effect from April 2024."

Abolish the bright-line test, "a stealth capital gains tax introduced by National".

Seymour said ACT also wanted to boot disruptive Kāinga Ora tenants to the bottom of public housing waiting lists and introduce further changes.

"These tenants would not simply be moved on to another Kāinga Ora tenancy. ACT would move them to the bottom of both the public housing and emergency housing waitlists," he said.

"This will introduce consequences for bad behaviour and provide an incentive for tenants to change their behaviour. And it will give more deserving people on the housing register who have not treated the community with disrespect a chance to be housed."

ACT's proposed changes include: