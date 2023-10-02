Wellington Zoo welcomes six adorable baby lemurs

Wellington Zoo has announced the births of six lemurs.

The zoo posted photos of the adorable babies on social media this afternoon.

Six new baby lemurs at Wellington Zoo. (Source: Wellington Zoo).

"We have some VERY exciting news to share... there's a new Lemur in town. 😮Actually, there's 6.

"That's right, our conspiracy of Ring-Tailed Lemurs has welcomed 6 new members!

"The infamous Zeus, now father to 14, might be taking living up to his namesake a little too seriously 😳," the post said.

The zoo said people are welcome to visit its new additions during the school holidays.

Last year, four sets of lemur twins were born at Wellington Zoo.

Wellington Zoo's primate keeper Lisa Ridley said they'd never seen anything like it and staff were "shocked" by the number born.

The ring-tailed lemur is an endangered species, and Wellington Zoo runs a breeding programme for the species.