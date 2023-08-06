Environment
1News

Native birds as much as 40% of Wellington bird hospital's patients

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
6:00am

As much as 40 per cent of the injured birds being brought in are now native species, the Wellington Rehabilitation Trust said.

Operations manager Courtenay Thomas said the per centage would be even higher if it included the number of calls it passes on to the Department of Conservation and Wellington Zoo.

"It is nice to see people bringing birds in and knowing what they are," Thomas said.

"Five or six years ago people would bring in a morepork or a tūī or a wax eye and wouldn't know what it is."

Thomas attributes the increase in knowledge with the soaring population of some of our species that were once endangered.

This week, the Wellington City Council released a report declaring no native birds were at risk in the capital any longer.

Wellington City Council's urban ecology manager, Henk Louw, said bird numbers are up 41% since 2011.

"It means you are two and a half times more likely to see a kākā today than ten years ago," Louw said.

"Most of the species are lifted out of the high-risk category and are in the moderate to low-risk category, which means our forests are safe and birds can actually breed there."

Some species are increasing even more than expected, with kākā numbers rising 260% and kererū numbers up 200%.

Predator Free Wellington, which has dozens of community trapping groups, and the establishment of bird sanctuary Zealandia are credited with helping to revive once dwindling bird populations.

"I love birds, so I'm pretty stoked," Zealandia's general manager for conservation and restoration, Jo Ledington, said.

"We are just really pleased to see that all the hard work that our hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and staff have put in over the last 25 years here at Zealandia is now visible throughout our city."

The tītitipounamu, or rifleman, is one of the standout species that has been revived, moving out of the 'high concern' category and joining the 'moderate to low concern' sections.

"They were released in Zealandia in 2019 and we know they have gone out of the fence. They are now actually part of the species that we are continually counting," Louw said.

Only the Tauhou, or silvereye, has declined by 9%, likely due to their new living arrangements.

"The tūī is a very dominant bird – it is pushing other species out," Louw said.

"But we don't think it is a reduction in numbers, it is just they are being pushed out of the forested areas where tūī dominate and now they are in your gardens, which is pretty cool."

EnvironmentConservationWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

A warning for dog owners has been sent out.

Wed, Jul 5

How teabags of fungi are saving native orchids from extinction

How teabags of fungi are saving native orchids from extinction

Scientists in Wellington have pioneered a painstaking technique for the conservation of some of our most threatened orchid species.

Sat, Jun 24

2:55

First spider monkey born at Wellington Zoo in 29 years

First spider monkey born at Wellington Zoo in 29 years

Sun, Mar 19

2:01

First wild kiwi egg laid in Wellington in over a century

First wild kiwi egg laid in Wellington in over a century

Fri, Jan 20

Simply the best surgery for 'Tina Tuna' the native longfin eel

Simply the best surgery for 'Tina Tuna' the native longfin eel

November 2, 2022

Shelly Bay construction halted after kororā re-enter site

Shelly Bay construction halted after kororā re-enter site

September 20, 2022

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

6:19

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

18 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

4:42

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

44 mins ago

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

10:06am

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

21:39

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:04am

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5