Native birds as much as 40% of Wellington bird hospital's patients

As much as 40 per cent of the injured birds being brought in are now native species, the Wellington Rehabilitation Trust said.

Operations manager Courtenay Thomas said the per centage would be even higher if it included the number of calls it passes on to the Department of Conservation and Wellington Zoo.

"It is nice to see people bringing birds in and knowing what they are," Thomas said.

"Five or six years ago people would bring in a morepork or a tūī or a wax eye and wouldn't know what it is."

Thomas attributes the increase in knowledge with the soaring population of some of our species that were once endangered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, the Wellington City Council released a report declaring no native birds were at risk in the capital any longer.

Wellington City Council's urban ecology manager, Henk Louw, said bird numbers are up 41% since 2011.

"It means you are two and a half times more likely to see a kākā today than ten years ago," Louw said.

"Most of the species are lifted out of the high-risk category and are in the moderate to low-risk category, which means our forests are safe and birds can actually breed there."

Some species are increasing even more than expected, with kākā numbers rising 260% and kererū numbers up 200%.

Predator Free Wellington, which has dozens of community trapping groups, and the establishment of bird sanctuary Zealandia are credited with helping to revive once dwindling bird populations.

"I love birds, so I'm pretty stoked," Zealandia's general manager for conservation and restoration, Jo Ledington, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are just really pleased to see that all the hard work that our hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and staff have put in over the last 25 years here at Zealandia is now visible throughout our city."

The tītitipounamu, or rifleman, is one of the standout species that has been revived, moving out of the 'high concern' category and joining the 'moderate to low concern' sections.

"They were released in Zealandia in 2019 and we know they have gone out of the fence. They are now actually part of the species that we are continually counting," Louw said.

Only the Tauhou, or silvereye, has declined by 9%, likely due to their new living arrangements.

"The tūī is a very dominant bird – it is pushing other species out," Louw said.

"But we don't think it is a reduction in numbers, it is just they are being pushed out of the forested areas where tūī dominate and now they are in your gardens, which is pretty cool."