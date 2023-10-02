World
1News

This European country is introducing digital passports

12:55pm
The world-leading pilot scheme aims to provider a smoother and faster experience for travellers.

The world-leading pilot scheme aims to provider a smoother and faster experience for travellers. (Source: istock.com)

Finns flying to the UK from Helsinki can now leave their physical passport behind as the EU nation's border force trials a new technology.

Digital passports are being tested for passengers on Finnair flights from Finland's capital to London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

A Digital Travel Credential (DTC) on a traveller's phone will be enough to see them "pass through border control without queuing, faster and smoother than usual," the Finnish Border Guard said.

"The pilot project will test the DTC in a real border control environment, reportedly for the first time in the world.

"The DTC is a digital version of a physical passport and is equally reliable."

The border force said the new development didn't compromise on security.

And the Nordic nation isn't the only country looking to use tech to ease airport congestion.

Singapore's Changi Airport is set to go passport-free from next year, using only biometric data for immigration clearance.

Facial recognition software is already used in some parts of the airport, but the change will aim to "reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at touch points and allow for more seamless and convenient processing".

