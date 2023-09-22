New Zealand
'Totally unacceptable' - Clash erupts over Auckland Airport delays

3:30pm
Traveller arriving at Auckland International Airport from overseas (file picture).

Traveller arriving at Auckland International Airport from overseas (file picture).

A stoush has flared up between airlines and Auckland Airport over delays at the transport hub.

With the school holidays starting this weekend, the airport is experiencing higher-than-usual traffic.

About 15,000 passengers are expected to pass through Auckland Airport tomorrow alone.

But the Board of Airlines Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) has hit out at the gateway's handling of the congestion.

"Airlines have booked and paid for passengers to arrive and depart from Auckland Airport. We need the airport to be well managed," BARNZ executive director Cath O'Brien said this afternoon.

The group represents 33 members including Air New Zealand, Qantas, and Jetstar.

O'Brien said the airport had misrepresented how much traffic the arrivals hall can handle.

"The airport cannot deliver what it is selling," she said. "Airlines have been working with the airport company, and with border agencies, to do anything possible to ease congestion.

"Some improvements have been made – including the introduction of the biosecurity express lane in recent months.

"However, despite some of these improvements, there are times where experiences for our customers are totally unacceptable."

O'Brien said the situation risked damaging New Zealand's international reputation – unless it quickly improved.

"The airport tells us that part of the problem is that airlines run late, or early, and cause congestion. Flight times rely on a whole range of things; a flight plan, take-off weight, weather, wind direction and offshore airport conditions.

"All these things contribute to slightly variable arrival times. Airports around the world manage this well every day."

Auckland Airport hits back

International arrivals gate at Auckland Airport.

International arrivals gate at Auckland Airport.

The airport responded to BARNZ's claims with a statement pointing the finger at airlines.

"Currently, only 51% of international flights are arriving on time at Auckland Airport (May 2023 to August 2023)," a spokesperson said.

"It is not correct to say this is business as usual for the aviation system.

"The lowest performing airlines arriving at Auckland Airport are on time 26% of the time and the top performing airlines arrive on time 68% of the time," the spokesperson added.

"Auckland Airport is an eco-system, and all players need to own their role in addressing the current challenges in the international arrivals process."

New Zealand

Person dies after water incident at Auckland's Piha

The person was unable to be revived by emergency services.

Most expensive diamond in Aotearoa goes up for auction

The seven-carat pear-shaped diamond is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $370,000.

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Singapore Airlines refunds passenger who complained about farting dog

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

The singer blushed as she paid tribute to his bedroom skills during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

