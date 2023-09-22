'Totally unacceptable' - Clash erupts over Auckland Airport delays

A stoush has flared up between airlines and Auckland Airport over delays at the transport hub.

With the school holidays starting this weekend, the airport is experiencing higher-than-usual traffic.

About 15,000 passengers are expected to pass through Auckland Airport tomorrow alone.

But the Board of Airlines Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) has hit out at the gateway's handling of the congestion.

"Airlines have booked and paid for passengers to arrive and depart from Auckland Airport. We need the airport to be well managed," BARNZ executive director Cath O'Brien said this afternoon.

The group represents 33 members including Air New Zealand, Qantas, and Jetstar.

O'Brien said the airport had misrepresented how much traffic the arrivals hall can handle.

"The airport cannot deliver what it is selling," she said. "Airlines have been working with the airport company, and with border agencies, to do anything possible to ease congestion.

"Some improvements have been made – including the introduction of the biosecurity express lane in recent months.

"However, despite some of these improvements, there are times where experiences for our customers are totally unacceptable."

O'Brien said the situation risked damaging New Zealand's international reputation – unless it quickly improved.

"The airport tells us that part of the problem is that airlines run late, or early, and cause congestion. Flight times rely on a whole range of things; a flight plan, take-off weight, weather, wind direction and offshore airport conditions.

"All these things contribute to slightly variable arrival times. Airports around the world manage this well every day."

Auckland Airport hits back

International arrivals gate at Auckland Airport. (Source: istock.com)

The airport responded to BARNZ's claims with a statement pointing the finger at airlines.

"Currently, only 51% of international flights are arriving on time at Auckland Airport (May 2023 to August 2023)," a spokesperson said.

"It is not correct to say this is business as usual for the aviation system.

"The lowest performing airlines arriving at Auckland Airport are on time 26% of the time and the top performing airlines arrive on time 68% of the time," the spokesperson added.

"Auckland Airport is an eco-system, and all players need to own their role in addressing the current challenges in the international arrivals process."