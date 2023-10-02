NZ destination named in top 10 most relaxing spots in the world

Canterbury's Hanmer Springs has been named in the top 10 most relaxing spots in the world, according to a new study.

UK-based travel booking website SpaSeekers.com collated the amount of times the word relaxing was used in top review sites online to compile its lists.

Hanmer Springs came in at number seven on the list of the most relaxing destinations in the world, with a total of 1113 reviews with the word relaxing in them.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon topped the list with 4050 relaxing review mentions.

The other locations that came in ahead of Hanmer Springs were, the Széchenyi Baths and Pool, Hungary at number two, Thermae Bath Spa, England at number three, Luxembourg Gardens, France at number four, Parque del Retiro, Spain at number five and Gardens by the Bay, Singapore at number six.

Australia managed to sneak in with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria coming in at number 10.

Hanmer Springs also topped the list of most relaxing destinations in Oceania.

The hot pools celebrated its 150th birthday last year and isn't resting on its laurels. Two new state-of-the-art hydroslides are set to open next week.

The slides feature LED lighting and experimental visual projections.

