New Zealand
1News

NZ destination named in top 10 most relaxing spots in the world

12:01pm

Canterbury's Hanmer Springs has been named in the top 10 most relaxing spots in the world, according to a new study.

UK-based travel booking website SpaSeekers.com collated the amount of times the word relaxing was used in top review sites online to compile its lists.

Hanmer Springs came in at number seven on the list of the most relaxing destinations in the world, with a total of 1113 reviews with the word relaxing in them.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon topped the list with 4050 relaxing review mentions.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon. (Source: istock.com)

The other locations that came in ahead of Hanmer Springs were, the Széchenyi Baths and Pool, Hungary at number two, Thermae Bath Spa, England at number three, Luxembourg Gardens, France at number four, Parque del Retiro, Spain at number five and Gardens by the Bay, Singapore at number six.

Australia managed to sneak in with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria coming in at number 10.

Hanmer Springs also topped the list of most relaxing destinations in Oceania.

The hot pools celebrated its 150th birthday last year and isn't resting on its laurels. Two new state-of-the-art hydroslides are set to open next week.

Hanmer Springs in the winter.

Hanmer Springs in the winter. (Source: Visit Hanmer Springs)

The slides feature LED lighting and experimental visual projections.

A woman relaxing in a hot pool.

A woman relaxing in a hot pool. (Source: istock.com)

Check out SpaSeekers' full list of relaxing destinations at this link.

New ZealandTourismChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

The piece, which has been stored at the British Museum in London, is currently at the Christchurch Art Gallery.

Fri, Sep 29

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

The Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust has managed to raise the funds and the grand reopening is set for this weekend.

Fri, Sep 29

2:47

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

Thu, Sep 28

4:19

Grounded: Air Force send retiring Orion on epic road journey

Grounded: Air Force send retiring Orion on epic road journey

Thu, Sep 28

2:00

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

Thu, Sep 28

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

Thu, Sep 28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

19 mins ago

Mental health nurse suspended after 'sexual encounter' with inmate

Mental health nurse suspended after 'sexual encounter' with inmate

22 mins ago

Election live: Luxon's 'chickening out of' next debate, Labour claims

Election live: Luxon's 'chickening out of' next debate, Labour claims

43 mins ago

Scotty Stevenson: Desecration of shield an insult to rugby history

1:17

Scotty Stevenson: Desecration of shield an insult to rugby history

53 mins ago

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

Full video: Robertson, McAnulty speak to media

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

The 80-year-old comedian was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2013, saying recently it has caused "deterioration" in his ability to walk.

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29