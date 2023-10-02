National claims 'malevolent actors' out to disrupt campaign

National Party campaign chairman Chris Bishop claims "malevolent actors" are out to disrupt his party's campaign.

Bishop said he will be taking the "unprecedented step" of letting the public know about incidents of violence and intimidation directed toward people affiliated with National in the run up to election day.

"New Zealand deserves a free and fair election campaign in which every party can express their views," he said in a statement.

"Sadly, malevolent actors are seeking to disrupt National's campaign."

National MP Chris Bishop (centre) with National deputy leader Nicola Willis and National leader Chrisopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Bishop claims the Mongrel Mob has publicly endorsed the Labour Party which has put, "National's candidates and supporters at heightened risk".

"Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam has held at least 10 election meetings across the country, encouraging gang members to support local Labour candidates, saying 'our mission is to keep National out.'

"As we have been saying for a long time, the gangs want to see Labour re-elected and this is having serious consequences for many of our candidates and campaign teams. While we'll keep prioritising the safety of our people, we will not let this disgraceful intimidation campaign stop us from sharing our plans to deliver a safer New Zealand," Bishop said.

He released a list of incidents that have reportedly taken place so far during the campaign:

A National candidate being forced to move house after a gang threat.

A senior Head Hunters member filmed a National candidate and their spouse in a restaurant and shared it with followers, with an abusive and intimidating message.

Death threats made to a volunteer in Auckland.

An allegedly intentional dog attack on a door knocking volunteer, resulting in injuries worthy of medical attention.

Several volunteers abused and followed by gang members in Hawke's Bay.

A candidate had a bottle of beer thrown over them, their volunteers frequently intimidated, and their house broken into.

National leader Christopher Luxon also echoed his sentiments during a media address in Auckland today.

"We condemn any threats on any political candidate and their property.

"We have been the recipient of abuse ourselves in our own candidates and volunteers, just this morning we someone out that had wood thrown at them and we have had some serious incidents we have raised with the police," Luxon said.

"I have spoken to the individuals concerned as some of them were quite shaken."

He added that the gangs have been, "pretty full on" with many of our people out and about.

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded

The comments come after it was last week revealed Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana Maipi-Clarke's home was broken into multiple times in what her party is calling a "politically motivated attack".

Maipi-Clarke's father Potaka Maipi said that a man yelled racial slurs while attempting to break down a fence at their family home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark at Young Voters' Debate. (Source: 1News)

He said that there have been three other recent incidents at the house: two break-ins while the family was out and a threatening letter left in the mailbox.

"The first time we were shocked, the second time we thought 'what the hell is going on', by the fourth time we'd had enough," he said.

"We've spoken to the police, the police said this is the first time they've ever seen anything like it. We should have come to them earlier."

He believes the attacks are coming from those who are angry his daughter is standing up against poverty and racism.

"For a young woman to call that out, some people are finding it highly offensive, like 'how dare you challenge me?'"

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that the detail of the threats was 'extremely political' and 'extremely anti-Māori political'.

"As a mama, as a whaea, as a kuia, I'm extremely concerned about what it is that Hana has experienced and how she is feeling.

"This has really crossed a line, and you don't even have to support our politics."

Ngarewa-Packer said that Te Pāti Māori is appealing to leaders to get back on track with discussions about policy.

"Make it less about race."

ACT Party leader David Seymour was asked about the issue on the AM Show this morning.

"I think the way that they are trying to politicise these incidents — by trying to blame them on other political leaders — is in itself dangerous, because when they say 'these bad things are happening, and it's those guys fault'. They are potentially inciting further political violence.

"So the ACT party is very, very clear. We believe in a New Zealand where each person has the same rights and duties, just like the treaty says, We believe that public services should be delivered on the basis of need, not race or culture.

"Because ultimately, each of us is human and we believe in universal human rights. We absolutely condemn anybody, who is slapping candidates, doing home invasions. I mean, that has no place in our democracy. But neither does trying to politicise this case."