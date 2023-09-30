'Racial slurs shouted' during invasion of Te Pāti Māori candidate's home

The father of Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke said that a man yelled racial slurs while attempting to break down a fence at their family home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Potaka Maipi said that there have been three other recent incidents at the house: two break-ins while the family was out and a threatening letter left in the mailbox.

"The first time we were shocked, the second time we thought ‘what the hell is going on’, by the fourth time we’d had enough," he said.

"We've spoken to the police, the police said this is the first time they've ever seen anything like it. We should have come to them earlier."

He believes the attacks are coming from those who are angry his daughter is standing up against poverty and racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For a young woman to call that out, some people are finding it highly offensive, like 'how dare you challenge me?'"

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that her party had been 'pretty emphatic' about the worsening state of politics. (Source: Breakfast)

Te Pāti Māori are calling it a 'politically motivated attack'.

"When our billboards are vandalised, and when our candidates are verbally assaulted, it is not an attack on them as individuals or us as a political party. It is an attack on what we represent: our whakapapa, our culture, and the dreams of our tupuna and mokopuna," a statement from the party read.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time in our history that a politician’s home and personal property has been invaded to this extent."

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that the detail of the threats was 'extremely political' and 'extremely anti-Māori political'.

"As a mama, as a whaea, as a kuia, I'm extremely concerned about what it is that Hana has experienced and how she is feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This has really crossed a line, and you don't even have to support our politics."

Ngarewa-Packer said that Te Pāti Māori is appealing to leaders to get back on track with discussions about policy.

"Make it less about race."

Labour and National both condemned such behaviour.

Chris Hipkins, who vowed to call out racism on Thursday, said that everyone should conduct themselves with a respect for democracy during the election campaign.

Assaulting candidates or threatening their safety "shows total contempt for the very principle of democracy", he said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party had also referred 'several incidents' to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The question is very clear to all New Zealanders and to all political parties that we should be respectful of each other."

Multiple complaints have been laid with police over candidates being attacked or threatened during this election campaign this week.

Labour candidate for Taranaki-King Country Angela Roberts (Source: Facebook)

Labour candidate for Taranaki-King Country Angela Roberts said a complaint had been laid with the police about being assaulted at an election debate in Inglewood on Tuesday.

Roberts said she was having a discussion with a "tall man" about education policy and other things when "aggressive finger-pointing started".

"Then things took a turn for the worse," she said.

"He grabbed my shoulders and shook me in order to emphasise the point he was making. Then he slapped my cheeks with both hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this point, I walked away and gathered my things, and he left. Others checked that I was okay. I said that I was and left for home."

Willow Jean-Prime and Chris Hipkins in Northland on Thursday. (Source: 1News)

On Thursday, Labour's Northland candidate Willow-Jean Prime said she has faced "racism" from audiences at some candidate events whilst out on the campaign trail.

She suggested it was indicative of the "dog-whistling" happening during this year's campaign.

Prime said: "In some of the candidate debates, I have received some of the worst comments and vitriol that I have experienced in seven campaigns - two in local government and five for central government.

"Whenever I said a te reo Māori word, like puku for full tummies with lunches in schools, I was shouted at. When I said Aotearoa, the crowd responded: 'It's New Zealand!'

"When I said rangatahi, [they said] 'stop speaking that language'.

"You know, that is racism coming from the audience. That's not disagreeing with the gains that we've delivered as Government. I was shouted down when I was doing that, and then whenever I used te reo Māori words, I was shouted at in that kind of way. That was reported by the media and those that were in the room.

She added: "That is that dog whistling that has been referred to, and I am experiencing out on the campaign trail — but only in the candidate debates really."