New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: Napier man saved lives during Cyclone Gabrielle

5:00am

Napier couple Derek and Lynette say they are "forever indebted" to their neighbour Max Robertson after he rescued them during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone tore through the couple's home in the Esk Valley, leaving Derek clinging to the guttering and Lynette stuck floating in a paddock, caught in horticulture netting.

Robertson managed to help Derek onto the roof but couldn't see Lynette, only hear her.

"That was pretty hard having him on the roof with his wife screaming."

"I won't forget that scream, that's for sure. I just thought to myself, we've got to help her. We've got to help her.

"It was pitch black at the time and gale force winds, pissing down with rain," Robertson said.

After a long, anxious night, Robertson spotted a hand.

"Every time I yelled out, she put her hand up, it started getting slower and slower, and that's when I thought 'yep, got to go'".

He eventually found Lyentte, gave her his clothes, and carried her to safety.

"She said to me, 'I owe you a beer,'" Robertson laughed.

Watch the full story in this week's Good Sorts above.

New ZealandGood SortsHawke's BayNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

A section of the beach will be closed to the public for at least five days, putting a halt to swimming, surfing and gathering shellfish.

Sat, Sep 30

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

A man living just down the road from the pothole in Te Haroto said he was helping motorists put on spare tyres.

Fri, Sep 29

Some flood-displaced people miss out on assistance packages

Some flood-displaced people miss out on assistance packages

Thu, Sep 28

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Wed, Sep 27

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Tue, Sep 26

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

Tue, Sep 26

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Wallabies keep faint quarter-final hopes alive with Portugal win

Wallabies keep faint quarter-final hopes alive with Portugal win

17 mins ago

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in convincing victory over US

36 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

One dead after single-vehicle crash near Levin

44 mins ago

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

52 mins ago

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

New property listings plunge in pre-election lull

6:27am

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

'Heroic' police foil suicide bomber in heart of Turkey's capital

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29