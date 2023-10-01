New Zealand
1News

Whāngarei home catches fire after being struck by lightning

56 mins ago
Two fire crews spent the morning putting out a housefire in Whāngarei after the building was likely struck by lightning last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were made aware of the blaze in Whāngarei Heads at around 7.30pm.

Upon arrival, two crews found the exterior wall had caught fire.

The home had working smoke alarms, and those inside evacuated safely.

“An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire this morning has found the likely cause to be lightning,” a spokesperson said.

