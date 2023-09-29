New Zealand
Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

24 mins ago
Dylan Barford, 34, seen in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday, 24 September.

Dylan Barford, 34, seen in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday, 24 September. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police have released a CCTV image of missing Auckland man, Dylan Barford, as investigations continue into his whereabouts.

Barford has been missing since September 23 and police and his family have concerns for his safety.

He was captured on CCTV footage in the vicinity of the Westgate Shopping Centre around 12.30am on Sunday 24 September.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the same time.

They are also appealing for anyone who has CCTV cameras in the Massey/West harbour area to check their cameras and contact police if they see Barford on the Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Police also ask motorists with dashcam footage to do the same.

Barford, 34, is of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm.

Dylan Bradford, 34, has been missing since Saturday.

Dylan Bradford, 34, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: NZ Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 referencing case file number 230924/2185.

