Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

2:22pm
Dylan Bradford, 34, has been missing since Saturday.

Dylan Bradford, 34, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing to the public for assistance locating a West Auckland man who has been missing since Saturday.

Dylan Bradford, 34, is of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue Adidas tear-away track pants on September 23.

CCTV images captured a person matching this description walking up Don Buck Rd towards Red Hills Rd past Massey High School at 11.40pm on Saturday evening.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and safety.

Anyone who knows where Dylan is or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105.

New ZealandAuckland

