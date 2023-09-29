New Zealand
1News

ACT, NZ First using Māori as 'political football' - Māori leadership

6:32pm

A group of Māori leaders have accused ACT and New Zealand First leadership of playing "political football" with indigenous people, and wants potential coalition partner Christopher Luxon to call it out.

The 17 leaders - who include Waikato-Tainui Te Arataura chair Tukoroirangi Morgan and Ngāti Kahungunu chair Baden Barber - issued "a call to condemn racism" joint media release today.

Manukau Urban Māori Authority chair Bernie O’Donnell struck out at David Seymour and Winston Peters, telling 1News the two party leaders - both of whom are of Māori descent - were "almost Māori by accident".

"They don't live a Māori life. They're full of racist undertones and we need to call that out as well," he said.

"I can't deny people whakapapa, but what you do with the whakapapa is the point.

"I really think that Aotearoa as a nation is really better than those two."

Seymour has called the racism accusations "false", saying figures like O'Donnell are not "helping with the healthy honest debate that New Zealand requires".

"I think people are tired of being accused of racism with no evidence whatsoever," he responded.

Peters argued the authority did not represent most Māori, saying co-governance was "a virus".

National leader Luxon has sidestepped calls to address his possible partners' remarks, deflecting attention to Labour Leader Chris Hipkins.

"The conversation about race that Chris Hipkins has started is because he wants to campaign built on fear and negativity," he told 1News.

"I appreciate he's a desperate, desperate guy at this point in time, but race is not a conversation in this election."

Luxon was referring to Hipkins' comments at the Newshub debate this week where he read out a quote from an NZ First candidate he claimed was racist.

Hipkins then challenged Luxon on why he would consider working with NZ First.

NZ First candidate Robert Ballantyne said his comments were taken out of context by Hipkins and he was only referring to elite Māori being an issue not all Māori.

Hipkins, meanwhile, has no intention of backing down on the subject.

"I will be very active in calling out people who are dog whistling with racism," he said.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023National PartyLabour PartyChris HipkinsChristopher LuxonSocial IssuesAct PartyWinston PetersDavid Seymour

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the plan is responsible and credible.

6:19pm

4:42

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

The Taranaki-King Country candidate described the incident on social media, saying a tall man grabbed her, shook her and slapped her with both hands.

3:08pm

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

2:27pm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

1:00pm

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

8:08am

16:31

Jack Tame: What does Labour's polling mean for voter turnout?

Jack Tame: What does Labour's polling mean for voter turnout?

5:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

7 mins ago

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

3:48

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

23 mins ago

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

29 mins ago

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

1:49

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

7:00pm

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

3:01

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

6:45pm

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

2:28

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

More from Entertainment

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

The singer is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business".

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

The Believe singer is said to have shocked her friends by once again stepping out with the much younger Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm