Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

A worker has been injured following the aggravated robbery of a gaming lounge in East Auckland overnight.

Police say a group armed with weapons entered the lounge on Pakuranga Rd, in Half Moon Bay, around 1.37am.

At least three of the employees who were inside were threatened while the group took cash from the till.

They then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which has since been identified.

"One of the employees has received minor injuries in relation to this incident and has received medical treatment overnight," police said.

"We are ensuring support is in place for those who were involved."

Police have since spoken to "a number of witnesses" following the incident.

A scene guard will remain in place until this morning while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.