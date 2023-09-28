New Zealand
1News

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

13 mins ago
Police say a group armed with weapons entered the lounge on Pakuranga Rd, in Half Moon Bay, around 1.37am.

Police say a group armed with weapons entered the lounge on Pakuranga Rd, in Half Moon Bay, around 1.37am. (Source: 1News)

A worker has been injured following the aggravated robbery of a gaming lounge in East Auckland overnight.

Police say a group armed with weapons entered the lounge on Pakuranga Rd, in Half Moon Bay, around 1.37am.

At least three of the employees who were inside were threatened while the group took cash from the till.

They then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which has since been identified.

"One of the employees has received minor injuries in relation to this incident and has received medical treatment overnight," police said.

"We are ensuring support is in place for those who were involved."

Police have since spoken to "a number of witnesses" following the incident.

A scene guard will remain in place until this morning while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

Former police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett said it's not expected to descend into last year's chaos.

35 mins ago

3:49

Driver in crash injured after being hit by truck while fleeing

Driver in crash injured after being hit by truck while fleeing

A section of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway northbound near Lincoln Rd was closed for a short time while police investigated.

8:36am

Crumbling courtrooms, flooding, are impacting victims - advocate

Crumbling courtrooms, flooding, are impacting victims - advocate

6:33pm

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

6:19pm

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

5:10pm

0:25

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

4:26pm

2:20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins comes out swinging in leaders' debate

0:30

Election live: Hipkins comes out swinging in leaders' debate

13 mins ago

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

24 mins ago

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

2:15

ACT wants to restore power to 'scapegoated' landlords

27 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

Live stream: ACT's David Seymour speaks on landlords and tenants policy

35 mins ago

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

3:49

Parliament protest today expected to be 'low-key' event - ex-cop

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm