Man shot by police on Auckland motorway off-ramp charged

A man shot by police at the Lincoln Rd overbridge yesterday afternoon after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to carjack several vehicles has been charged.

The 29-year-old was shot by police and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

He has been charged with multiple counts of presenting a firearm, as well as aggravated robbery.

Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after he fled when signalled to stop around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

"On the Lincoln Road overbridge, the driver has got out of the vehicle with a firearm, and has unsuccessfully tried to steal two other vehicles," Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

"During this period, one of those vehicles has hit the offender. Armed police were quickly on scene, approaching the man and challenging him.

"The man has not engaged with our staff and has run towards a truck and has climbed in the passenger side of the cab resulting in the truck driver exiting out the drivers door.

"At this point in the incident police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering to police."

Gray said that there are several investigations that remain ongoing into the incident.

"Those are a Police Critical Incident, an Independent Police Conduct Authority Investigation, and a Coordinated Learning Review.

"I would again like to acknowledge our staff whose actions brought this incident to a swift resolution, as well as the victims who were also impacted during this incident."

Police will conduct a bedside hearing tomorrow.