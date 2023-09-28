New Zealand
1News

Man shot by police on Auckland motorway off-ramp charged

3:33pm
Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after a chase and then tried to steal a truck.

Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after a chase and then tried to steal a truck. (Source: 1News)

A man shot by police at the Lincoln Rd overbridge yesterday afternoon after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to carjack several vehicles has been charged.

The 29-year-old was shot by police and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

He has been charged with multiple counts of presenting a firearm, as well as aggravated robbery.

Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after he fled when signalled to stop around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

"On the Lincoln Road overbridge, the driver has got out of the vehicle with a firearm, and has unsuccessfully tried to steal two other vehicles," Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

"During this period, one of those vehicles has hit the offender. Armed police were quickly on scene, approaching the man and challenging him.

"The man has not engaged with our staff and has run towards a truck and has climbed in the passenger side of the cab resulting in the truck driver exiting out the drivers door.

"At this point in the incident police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering to police."

Gray said that there are several investigations that remain ongoing into the incident.

"Those are a Police Critical Incident, an Independent Police Conduct Authority Investigation, and a Coordinated Learning Review.

"I would again like to acknowledge our staff whose actions brought this incident to a swift resolution, as well as the victims who were also impacted during this incident."

Police will conduct a bedside hearing tomorrow.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

Te Waihorotiu, set to open in November 2025, is one of the two new stations being built as part of Auckland's City Rail Link project.

26 mins ago

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

Dylan Bradford was last seen on Saturday around 11.40pm walking past Massey High School.

2:22pm

No-swim warnings for Auckland to last 10 days after sewer collapse

No-swim warnings for Auckland to last 10 days after sewer collapse

1:28pm

1:52

Car sought after person indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia

Car sought after person indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia

1:27pm

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

12:09pm

Parliament protest comes to an end after supporters disperse

Parliament protest comes to an end after supporters disperse

11:54am

3:49

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

26 mins ago

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

40 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

42 mins ago

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

0:30

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

59 mins ago

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

40 mins ago

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

The pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game this week, amid rumours she is dating the football star.

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm