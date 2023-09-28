New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

18 mins ago
The Seaward Kaikoura Range and the town of Kaikoura on a clear spring morning.

The Seaward Kaikoura Range and the town of Kaikoura on a clear spring morning. (Source: istock.com)

Kaikōura could soon be a World Heritage site.

Te Korowai o te tai ō Marokura, Kaikōura’s coastal guardian, plans to apply to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage list.

The announcement follows a bid by the district to seek dark sky sanctuary status from the International Dark-Sky Association.

Chairperson Tā Mark Solomon said Kaikōura is ‘‘an outstanding example’’ of cultural connection with land and sea over 800 years of settlement.

He said Te Tai ō Marokura, the coastal area of Kaikōura, is an integral part of Ngāti Kurī hapū and Ngāi Tahu history and cultural identity.

This connection went back to the tradition of Paikea, the whale rider, an ancestor of Ngāti Kurī.

In recent years the coastline had been preserved through conservation, the study of whales and the development of sustainable tourism, Tā Mark said.

World Heritage status would recognise Kaikōura’s industry, projects, cultures and people, the geology, ecology, biology and astronomy, he said.

Kaikōura boasted nutrient-rich sea canyons with one of the world’s largest diversity of marine mammals in one place.

The coastline is also renowned for its endemic bird species, including the Hutton’s shearwater, and for seafood including crayfish.

Tā Mark said the Kaikōura region was favoured by Māori because of its abundant mahinga kai (food gathering resources).

The sea provided kaimoana (sea food), rivers gave freshwater fish and tuna (eels), and the land was plentiful in plants and bird life.

Extensive gardens and the cultivation of kumara, aruhe (fernroot), tī kouka (cabbage trees) and karaka were also established.

Te Korowai secretary Gina Solomon said World Heritage status would also recognise the district’s agricultural history.

‘‘From the kumara gardens through to the regenerative farming and wetlands development of today is a part of its heritage.

‘‘What better marketing tool is there than stating that this lamb, beef, milk, wool, fish, honey, wine, or gin came from a World Heritage listed area?’’

The Kaikōura sea canyon and mountains were recognised as having ‘‘strong potential’’ in the 2006 by the New Zealand World Heritage committee.

But it was not pursued due a lack of marine and coastal protected areas, a lack of protected lowlands linking coastal areas to the Seaward Kaikōura ranges and fragmented nature of marine planning and management.

Since then Te Korowai o te tai ō Marokura has been established, bringing together fishers, tourist operators, environmentalists, iwi and government agencies.

Te Korowai was instrumental in establishing the Kaikōura Marine Strategy in 2012, which led to the Kaikōura (Te Tai o Marokura) Marine Management Act which passed in 2014.

The Act established the Kaikōura Marine Area, the Hikurangi marine reserve, a whale sanctuary, a fur seal sanctuary, five mātaitai reserves and Taiāpure-local fisheries.

Since the 2016 Waiau earthquake, cultural artworks have been installed along State Highway 1 and work is progressing on a great walk and the Whale trail cycleway.

New Zealand currently has three world heritage areas: Te Wāhipounamu – South West New Zealand; Tongariro National Park; and the Subantarctic islands of Aotearoa.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

Coastal erosion is eating away at a tourist road in North Canterbury, leaving the council with a tough decision.

5:00am

No signs of oil spill after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

No signs of oil spill after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

A fishing vessel which is stuck off Banks Peninsula appears to be "holding its position".

5:19pm

0:09

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

4:26pm

2:20

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

3:30pm

2:20

Investigation launched after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

Investigation launched after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

Tue, Sep 26

Oil spill reported off Banks Peninsula after vessel runs aground

Oil spill reported off Banks Peninsula after vessel runs aground

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

11 mins ago

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

18 mins ago

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

49 mins ago

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

50 mins ago

Charmaine Smith returns to Black Ferns for Wallaroos Test

Charmaine Smith returns to Black Ferns for Wallaroos Test

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

The 32-year-old actress – who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise – said she and her husband are already "in love" with their newborn.

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm