Dark sky sanctuary proposed for Kaikōura

21 mins ago
Looking to the heavens... Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust trustee Brian Horsfall demonstrates a telescope at the trust's stall at the Kaikōura A&P Show last month. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Looking to the heavens... Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust trustee Brian Horsfall demonstrates a telescope at the trust’s stall at the Kaikōura A&P Show last month. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Advocates say dark sky sanctuary status will bring multiple benefits for Kaikōura.

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust has announced its plans to apply for dark sky sanctuary status, after being invited to do so by the International Dark Sky Association.

Trustee chairperson Nicky McArthur said protecting the night sky would bring benefits for human health, the environment and biodiversity.

‘‘We have forgotten the awe and wonder of a truly beautiful night sky," she said.

‘‘If by becoming a dark sky sanctuary, we are also providing a platform for economic benefit to the region it should be a win for all.’’

Dark sky sanctuaries have already been created at Great Barrier Island and Rakiura / Stewart Island, while dark sky reserves have been established in Wairarapa and Aoraki Mackenzie.

With more dark sky projects in the pipeline, including a possible Oxford dark sky community, New Zealand was well on the way to becoming a dark sky nation, McArthur said.

She said the trust would be busy this year working on community outreach and awareness, alongside the formal work towards accreditation.

It would require a private plan change request to the Kaikōura District Plan.

The trust was out in force at the Kaikōura A&P Show on Saturday, February 25, promoting the dark sky.

Trustee Brian Horsfall said the trust would be visiting schools from next month and organising public evenings.

‘‘We just want to get people looking up and to start valuing the skies we’ve got.’’

Stargazing evenings will be held monthly at the Kaikōura Lookout, 274 Scarborough Street, from Friday, April 21.

The trust’s website, kaikouradarksky.nz, has stargazing tips, rise and set times for the moon, and resources for astronomy education, or like Kaikoura Dark Sky Reserve on Facebook to keep up to date.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

