'I'm a Red Bull driver' - Lawson rules out team swap for F1 seat

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has ruled out swapping Formula 1 teams next season after being overlooked by AlphaTauri for a permanent driver's seat in 2024.

Fans were floored when Lawson was again named as the reserve driver for AlphaTauri next year behind Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo after the Kiwi's impressive results while filling in for an injured Ricciardo recently — a line-up 1News understands was confirmed in July following Silverstone, well before Lawson was given the call up to drive this season.

The decision left some fans and commentators questioning whether Lawson would look elsewhere to earn a place on the F1 grid but the only seat still available for 2024 would be with Williams who are yet to confirm Alex Albon's teammate.

The seat is currently occupied by Logan Sargeant but the young American's season hasn't gone to script, having yet to score a point while being involved in multiple big crashes.

Even if Williams were to make a move for Lawson next year, the Kiwi has already quashed any thoughts of it.

"I'm a Red Bull driver, all the Red Bull seats are filled, and unfortunately that means for now I'll be a reserve driver," Lawson told Autosport.

"To be honest, I haven't thought about [missing out on an AlphaTauri seat] too much. I think right now I'm focused on making the most of this opportunity.

"Obviously ultimately my goal is to be in F1, and the best way to achieve that is by extracting the best possible performance as I can in these races. So maybe I'll think about it after."

Liam Lawson at the Italian GP. (Source: AlphaTauri)

1News understands Lawson is likely to continue racing for AlphaTauri at the Qatar GP with the hope Ricciardo's wrist is fit to return for Mexico. The Kiwi would instead go to Japan to race for his first Super Formula Championship title.

Should Ricciardo not be able to return to the grid in Mexico, that would see implications to Lawson's shot at the Japanese championship.

1News understands he would have to fulfil his reserve driver duties once again but the Kiwi isn't fazed.

"Honestly, right now I'm trying to just do the best job in these races that I can, I think once the stint that I have is over, then I can start looking at potentially how I've done, and what options there are, but right now I'm focused on these races."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner also dismissed a move to Williams, before praising his grand prix racer in waiting.

"I think he certainly turned heads and gave us plenty to think about, in particular following his Singapore drive," Horner added.

"He's doing everything possible to justify a case for a full-time drive but unfortunately, three into two just doesn't go."