Kiwi F1 driver overlooked for 2024 full-time seat with AlphaTauri

By Abby Wilson, 1News Sport Reporter
38 mins ago
Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson. (Source: AlphaTauri)

Red Bull sister team Alpha Tauri have confirmed their line up for next year with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo named as their full time drivers.

This leaves Liam Lawson once again as a reserve driver despite impressive results while filling in for an injured Ricciardo in at the past three grand prixs.

Last weekend he finished ninth in Singapore, securing his first ever F1 points and the team's best result of the season so far.

He also finished 13th on debut in the Netherlands and 11th in Italy.

1News understands the Alpha Tauri line up was confirmed in July following Silverstone, well before Lawson was given the call up to drive this season.

On paper it was a Pirelli tyre test, but for Ricciardo his immediate F1 future was riding on it.

Reports indicate the Australian’s fastest lap time would have seen him place on the front row of the British Grand Prix and that was enough for Red Bull bosses to make the call for Ricciardo to replace Nyck De Vries.

1News understands Lawson is likely to continue racing for AlphaTauri at the Qatar GP with the hope Ricciardo’s wrist is fit to return for Mexico, the Kiwi would instead go to Japan to race for his first Super Formula Championship title.

Should Ricciardo not be able to return to the grid in Mexico, that would see implications to Lawson’s shot at the Japanese championship.

1News understands he would have to fulfil his reserve driver duties once again.

On Friday, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that having Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson on the book was a 'nice headache to have'.

“[Lawson] will be a grand prix driver, and he already is a grand prix driver, at some stage.

“Whether he has to wait a little for that or not, I think he's demonstrating that he is a talent for the future.”

