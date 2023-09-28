New Zealand
Driver in crash injured after being hit by truck while fleeing

8:36am
The incident unfolded on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway early this morning.

A driver involved in a crash has been seriously injured after being struck by another vehicle on an Auckland motorway while attempting to flee early this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of the Northwestern Motorway, near the Royal Rd on-ramp, around 1am.

Following the crash, the driver attempted to run across the northbound lanes, where they were hit by another vehicle. Photos taken by the NZ Herald showed a mangled silver car resting on a barrier and on the opposite side of the motorway a stationary tanker truck.

The person was taken to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.

A section of the motorway northbound near Lincoln Rd was closed for a short time while police investigated the scene.

The serious crash unit was in attendance and an investigation into the crashes is now underway.

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

