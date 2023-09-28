New Zealand
1News

Car sought after person indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia

1:27pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Waikato Police are appealing for information after a person was indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia early yesterday morning.

The person was picked up from their home by an acquaintance and driven to a location on Whatawhata Ave around 1.30am when an indecent assault occurred, police said.

Police are now appealing for sightings of a white or light-coloured sedan seen driving south along Whatawhata Ave, and in the vicinity of Centennial Park by the soccer fields, before travelling north along Whatawhata Ave between midnight and 2am.

"We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV cameras that cover the road," police said.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

Police investigation of fatal Northland crash 'inadequate'

The crash near Kerikeri in April 2018 involved an American tourist.

12:09pm

Parliament protest comes to an end after supporters disperse

Parliament protest comes to an end after supporters disperse

The convoy of supporters, spearheaded by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, made its way to Parliament shortly before midday.

11:54am

3:49

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

Worker injured in aggravated robbery at Auckland gaming lounge

9:28am

Driver in crash injured after being hit by truck while fleeing

Driver in crash injured after being hit by truck while fleeing

8:36am

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

8:19pm

3:16

Crumbling courtrooms, flooding, are impacting victims - advocate

Crumbling courtrooms, flooding, are impacting victims - advocate

6:33pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

What were people actually protesting about at Parliament today?

11 mins ago

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

Police concerned for missing West Auckland man

18 mins ago

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

Kaikoura bidding for world heritage status

49 mins ago

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

50 mins ago

Charmaine Smith returns to Black Ferns for Wallaroos Test

Charmaine Smith returns to Black Ferns for Wallaroos Test

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

The 32-year-old actress – who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise – said she and her husband are already "in love" with their newborn.

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm