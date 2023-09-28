Car sought after person indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia

Waikato Police are appealing for information after a person was indecently assaulted in Ngāruawāhia early yesterday morning.

The person was picked up from their home by an acquaintance and driven to a location on Whatawhata Ave around 1.30am when an indecent assault occurred, police said.

Police are now appealing for sightings of a white or light-coloured sedan seen driving south along Whatawhata Ave, and in the vicinity of Centennial Park by the soccer fields, before travelling north along Whatawhata Ave between midnight and 2am.

"We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV cameras that cover the road," police said.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by police.