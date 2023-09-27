Environment
No signs of oil spill after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

By Jared McCulloch, 1News Reporter
5:19pm
The Austro Carina after it ran aground at Red Bluff, Banks Peninsula.

The Austro Carina after it ran aground at Red Bluff, Banks Peninsula. (Source: Environment Canterbury)

A fishing vessel which is stuck off Banks Peninsula appears to be "holding its position" as authorities monitor any potential oil spill.

The Austro Carina, a 25-metre vessel owned and operated by Lyttelton-based Pegasus Fishing Limited, ran aground off the south-eastern coast near Shell Bay on Sunday night.

All four crew members were winched to safety by helicopter.

There were concerns earlier today that hydraulic oil and diesel may have started to seep into the water, and bad weather made any recovery mission difficult.

Regional on-scene commander Emma Parr said, "if we had a favourable weather window, we may be able to remove fuel from the vessel if it was safe to do so. So far we have not had those conditions."

But late this afternoon, Environment Canterbury (ECan) staff made it to the hard to reach site by foot and used a drone to assess the situation.

The regional council said at this stage there is no diesel on the water and no signs of oil along the shoreline.

The vessel remains in one piece and appears to be holding its position with waves now breaking over the entire length of the fishing boat.

In a statement, ECan said, "once we can safety access from the water we will determine how best to salvage."

A crew is continuing to prepare to respond if oil does indeed impact the environment as they control to monitor the site.

ECan also said there is "no sign of affected or distressed to wildlife".

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) issued a protection order on Monday relating to the wreckage, as well as all equipment and personal effects on board, while an investigation into the circumstances and cause of the incident is carried out.

Anyone who sees oiled wildlife or debris have been advised to call 0800 765 588.

