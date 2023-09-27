Entertainment
1News

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
9:13pm
The Beths. (Source: Frances Carter).

The Beths. (Source: Frances Carter).

Kiwi pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

Speaking to 1News, bandmates Elizabeth Stokes, Tristan Deck, Ben Sinclair and Jonathan Pearce said they're heading to the US today for their second tour this year.

The group said despite travelling to the US multiple times in the past two years, they have no plans to move.

"We really like living here, we've kind of come out of the local Auckland music scene and I guess the wider New Zealand music scene, so it feels good when we can be away and then come back and still feel kind of connected to all of our friends who are making awesome stuff back home," Stokes, the band's vocalist, said.

Asked what the appeal of performing in the US was, Stokes explained there are only so many gigs you could perform in New Zealand.

"If you want to play a lot of shows, you kind of have to go elsewhere."

Sinclair, the band's bassist, described the US as "a nation with a love of music and art".

"They also have a lot of venues, and a lot of people that love going out and watching music so we're completely taking advantage of that."

The group said they make it clear to their US fans that they're a Kiwi band, and joked that Americans love to make fun of their accents.

"We get people saying that when they sing along to our music in their car they sing along in a New Zealand accent, which is great, I don't think there are many American people impersonating the New Zealand accent."

"We have such a wonderful audience and they come pre-primed to our gigs to know like who we are and our Kiwiness," Pearce said.

Everyday Americans aren't the only ones loving the band's music, earlier this year former US president Barack Obama added The Beths to his 2023 summer playlist.

It's become a yearly tradition for Obama to put out a playlist of his favourite songs from the year — made up of modern hits and beloved classics.

For this year's edition, he included the likes of Leonard Cohen, SZA, Janet Jackson and The Beths.

He recommended 2022's Watching The Credits, a single released ahead of their album Expert in a Dying Field.

The Beths. (Source: Lindsey Byrnes).

The Beths. (Source: Lindsey Byrnes).

Deck said it was an "unreal" experience to receive such recognition.

"That was totally wild that some art we collaborated on was presented or discovered by the [former] president of the United States, it was a pretty wild feeling.

"I think it takes a lot of effort to get any kind of audience with him, even post presidency, so I'm just blown away that we managed to take up three minutes 30 of his time."

The group are performing across the US in October before heading to Indonesia in November.

EntertainmentMusicAucklandNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

Season two of the award winning docu-series STILL HERE is now live, and continues to dispel the myth of Pasifika people’s absence in Tāmaki Makarau’s inner city suburbs.

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

8:35am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

7:16am

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Tue, Sep 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10:14pm

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

9:40pm

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

9:17pm

Physical Silver Ferns bounce back with big win over England

Physical Silver Ferns bounce back with big win over England

9:13pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

2:25

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

9:08pm

Election live: Hipkins and Luxon clash over racism in leaders' debate

8:57

Election live: Hipkins and Luxon clash over racism in leaders' debate

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm